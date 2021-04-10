English Soccer mourns the death of Prince Felipe husband of Queen Elizabeth

The english soccer was added this Friday to the tribute paid for the death of prince philip, with messages from most UK clubs.

The consort of Queen Elizabeth II died this Friday at the age of 99 and had a close relationship with football, having attended several finals of the FA Cup Yet the world Cup in which England took the title in 1966.

One of the first to express condolences was the Tottenham Hotspur, who was “deeply saddened” by the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and expressed that his thoughts and sympathies are with the queen and the royal family.

We are saddened by the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts go out to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) April 9, 2021

Along the same lines was the Manchester City, who sent his “sincerest condolences” to the royal family, and Manchester United, who shared photos of the duke with former players of the English team.

Arsenal, who saw Felipe inaugurate the Emirates Stadium in 2006, noted that he has always had a long association with the club and that his first visit to Highbury was in October 1952, just eight months after the coronation of Elizabeth II.

It was with deep regret that we have learned today of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. – Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2021

“He will always be remembered by Arsenal fans for officially opening the Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2006, when he showed sincere interest in our new home, talking to our players, employees and fans. It was an unforgettable day,” said Arsenal it’s a statement.

José Mourinho, Tottenham coach, was one of those who mentioned the prince in his press conference and interrupted the questions to show his support for the royal family and show himself affected by the loss.

This was the reaction of José Mourinho when reading about the death of Prince Felipe at 99 years of age Husband of Queen Elizabeth II QDEP⚫️ pic.twitter.com/scvzvc7pKZ – Sports Triangle ( ) (@TrianguloD) April 9, 2021

“I am very sorry for his death because I can only say positive things about the meaning of family. I am very sorry, but this is life and we have to look forward,” said the Portuguese coach.

The Premier League will also pay tribute to the consort with a minute of silence in the matches to be played this weekend. Unlike other occasions in which a member of the royal family has passed away, the matches will not be suspended, but this small tribute will be made in each stadium. The players of both teams will also wear a black armband.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness. pic.twitter.com/sgKsgcBwFP – Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2021

The rest of the league teams also displayed photographs of the prince with his players, while Liverpool announced that their flags will fly at half mast.

In addition, the English federation, of which the Duke of Edinburgh was president between 1955 and 1957, recalled that he attended several matches of the English team and that he was even in the match in which England won its only World Cup.

