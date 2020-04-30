If English Premier League return in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to respect social distances. In an interview with The Telegraph, national football policing leader Mark Roberts said the season could be ended by the Police if fans gather outside the stadiums before, during and after matches.

“What we don’t want is for certain actions to get in the way of quarantine and all the hard work people did during social isolation, because fans got together in stadiums and training centers,” he said.

The Police may close the English Premier League if fans do not respect social distance

The English Premier League was halted in March, with nine full rounds to go and two games postponed to finish. England’s medical, police and football bodies are planning the competition to return with games of closed gates.

“What we can do if we go back to the games is to be extremely clear that if the fans do not obey the restrictions the league can be canceled for good. The more people follow the rules, the easier it will be to finish the season,” commented Roberts .

Finally, Mark Roberts was in favor of playing the remaining matches of the English Premier League in a limited number of stadiums, in “neutral” locations.

“Common sense probably says that it may be easier to find sensible locations, usually not in the city center, where it will be easier to start games, maintain the safety of the venues without disproportionately attracting the police or other people and actually achieving the best fit for all, “he concluded.

Sports Gazette





