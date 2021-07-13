English player Tyrone Mings criticizes the Interior Minister for response to racism

07/13/2021 at 12:11 CEST

The player Tyrone mings accused the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, of pretending to be disgusted by the racist insults suffered by some members of the English team, after she criticized the gesture of kneeling before a match as an anti-racist signal.

Following England’s defeat on penalties in Sunday’s Eurocup final against Italy, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka Y Jadon sancho they were the target of racist insults on social media for failing in the penalty shootout.

The Interior Minister said she felt “disgust” for these insults, but in the past she described as “political” the gesture that players make to kneel before a game and that the England team maintained during the European Championship.

“You can’t stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by labeling our anti-racism message ‘Gesture Policy’ and then pretending to be upset when exactly what we’re campaigning for happens,” she tweeted last night Mings.

While, Rashford He apologized on his Twitter account for missing the penalty in the final against Italy, but added: “I will never apologize for who I am or where I come from.”

A mural with the face of Rashford in his town of Withington, in the north of England, he was disfigured after Sunday’s game, although yesterday people covered him with messages of support.

The captain of England, Harry kane, noted Monday that Rashford, Saka Y Sancho “They deserve support and not vile racist abuse.”