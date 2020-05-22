In tactical formations of modern football, the wingers no longer play as they used to. They don’t even come close to the bottom line to make a dribble or cross. Players like the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, the Dutchman Johan Cruyff or the North Irishman George Best are or were considered tips, but their skills go beyond acting only in a certain place on the field.

This Friday, the English newspaper The Guardian released a list in which it points out the six biggest “truth tips”, those who, according to the daily, lived up to their position, gave work to their markers and delighted fans around the world. Among them is a Brazilian: Mané Garrincha. The others were British Stanley Matthews, Jimmy Johnstone, John Robertson, John Barnes and Ryan Giggs.

Right wing of the Brazilian team, two-time world champion in 1958 and 1962, and of clubs around the country, with enormous emphasis on Botafogo, Garrincha is highlighted for being spontaneous and for “hurting” his marked with several dribbles. “He was the best dribbler of his generation. Not bad for a boy born with crooked legs that many thought he could not become a professional player,” said the newspaper.

Garrincha is also exalted for his partnership with Pelé. “When the two played together, Brazil never lost. He was the inspiration of Brazil in the 1958 and 1962 World Cup titles. Brazilians will say that the first ‘olés’ were heard when Garrincha played and applied his numerous dribbles on the field. Pelé may have been the best player in the history of Brazil, but the way Garrincha played gave the world the ‘Joga Bonito’ “, he concluded.

