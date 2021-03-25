English girl goes viral when singing Selena’s hits

Getty Niña surprises when interpreting the musical themes of Selena Quintanilla.

Maliya Kabs, a British girl of only 4 years old, went viral on digital platforms after a video was released in which she was shown performing at the top of her lungs the great musical successes of the remembered singer Selena Quintanilla.

In a clip that was shared by his father on the Instagram social network, Kabs leaves his father speechless after confessing that he speaks about five languages ​​thanks to the learning that other members of his family gave him.

The witty girl continues the funny video encouraging her father to put music on his car to show him how well he can speak other languages ​​today, so she started singing in Spanish, to the rhythm of musical themes such as “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como la Flor” by Selena Quintanilla.

Facing her father’s astonished face, Maliya Kabs invited him to sing with her in Spanish. However, she quickly continued singing alone when she realized that her father did not speak the language.

The talent of the minor could be seen reflected in the passion that she placed in each of the lyrics of the songs of the remembered ‘Queen of Tex Mex’, something that Internet users quickly highlighted on digital platforms.

Currently, the original video on the Kabs family’s official Instagram profile has more than 1 million views and around 9,000 comments from Selena Quintanilla fans who congratulated the little girl for her admirable performance.

The clip of Maliya Kabs was so viral that the Quintanilla family quickly reacted with a message full of love for the girl for the heartfelt tribute she gave through social networks to the music of the talented Selena.

“Thank you for loving my sister by singing your songs! This was just wonderful and I LOVED it, ”said Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, in a comment she made in the video that the Kabs family shared on the Instagram platform.

Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III, Selena’s brother, also approved Maliya Kabs’ video and decided to share it with his more than 400,000 followers on the Instagram social network.

Selena Quintanilla’s artistic legacy remains more relevant than ever today after her tragic death that occurred in March 1995 in Corpus Christi in Texas. At that time, the singer was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, a hard-working and highly trusted fanatic for her.

Maliya Kabs and her family are known on digital platforms for being family content creators for their more than 800 thousand subscribers from different latitudes of the world.

Hollywood personalities such as actors Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown have reacted with messages of amazement at the artistic potential of the 4-year-old girl who has captivated thousands of users on social networks with her occurrences in the company of her members. family.

