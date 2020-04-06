He UK suffers from the advance of the virus in a dramatic way. This Saturday there was the highest number of deaths in one day: 708 in 24 hours, which completed the 4,313 deaths in the country because of the coronavirus and 42,479 infected.

In this context, there are many who try to raise awareness among the population so that they do not leave their homes, even their own Kyle Walker, Manchester City footballer, who starred in an unfortunate episode revealed by British portal The Sun.

“He’s a hypocrite and puts people at risk,” said Louise McNamara, the young woman who agreed to join a sex party organized by the player and a friend in the middle of the quarantine.

As detailed by the prostitute of 21 years to the English environment, she and a 24-year-old Brazilian arrived at the defender’s department citizen In a taxi Tuesday around 10:30 at night. A day later Walker was sending a message on social media to fans in which he asked them to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I work with an agency in Manchester. I got a message from my boss that a high-profile customer was looking for someone with class. I took a taxi from Manchester to the address and a driver picked me up outside and drove me to the doors of his apartment. Then his friend came out and met me. There was also another girl in the car, “said McNamara, who never knew that Walker was a footballer until the other woman warned him.

“I didn’t know who he was at the time. But I took some photos “revealed. They both stayed for three hours and left the apartment around two in the morning. In the images he shared, the Manchester City footballer could be seen near the refrigerator and counting the money he was going to give him later. McNamara assured that he paid him 2,500 euros before entering the room.

The next day, Walker posted a video on his social networks in which he recognized that they are going through difficult times due to the coronavirus: “We have to think about the health of other people and protect the elderly and family members who can spread it. Stay inside, keep washing your hands, follow the protocols and pay attention to the NHS ”(National Health Service).

“Kyle really should know better. On the one hand, he is inviting strangers into his home for sex, and the next day he is lecturing everyone about the need to stay safe. He’s a hypocrite and puts people at risk. “the young woman considered.

Subsequently, The Sun shared a statement from the player himself: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for what happened last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer carries the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for disappointing them (…) My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding confinement. ”

Manchester City, meanwhile, also issued a statement: “We are disappointed to hear the allegations, take note of Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and We will carry out an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days ”.