During these days of confinement in the middle of the coronavirus crisis in which the unknown surrounds the resumption of European sport, English football has issued a statement acknowledging that they do not know when everything will return to normalBut they will do it only “when it is safe”.

The FA, the Premier League, the EFL and the Players Association have joined forces to try to explain the current situation in English football: «We are all committed to playing again, but only when it is safe to do so. There are no quick answers on how and when we will return to football normality, “read the official statement.

Also, all followers are encouraged to respect government orders and stay home to prevent the spread of the virus: “The government’s message is clear: stay home (…) We urge fans to follow the government’s continued advice, to give us all the opportunity to stay safe.”

By last, English football has thanked all the signs of support from the fans, in addition to stressing the social function of sport and what is important at the moment: “Our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.”