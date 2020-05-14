English football prepares to return to the activity, although not in its highest category. The Championship, English Second Division, intends to resume the competition on June 6. The 24 clubs that make up the silver category would agree to re-train as soon as the government gives them the go-ahead with the aim of being able to play again in less than a month. A situation that contrasts with what happens in the Premier League, where players have spoken out against going back to work.

The EFL (England Football League) is ready to resume activity as soon as possible and they manage as the first date for the return of the activity in the second division of England on June 6. The institution is in charge of organizing the three categories that follow the Premier and, according to various British media, after meeting this Wednesday, they have agreed to finish what remains of the competition and thus prevent millionaire losses from the definitive suspension of the league from putting their teams in more trouble.

Being independent from the Premier, the EFL can decide for free when the competition returns. Contrary to what happens in the main English category, the agreement would be total to resume training as soon as possible and therefore competition. It seems complicated that the deadlines they are managing can be met, because although Johnson has authorized the return from June 1, it takes a few weeks of preparation.

Regarding the Championship, a category in which teams like Leeds United, Fulham, Swansea or Middlesbrough are active, the decision to finish the remaining nine days is firm. It remains in the air to know what will happen to League One and League Two (third and fourth division). It is not yet clear whether it will be able to be resumed or will be terminated, although there are intentions that the promotion will be disputed, just as in Spain with Second B and Third.

This decision puts even more pressure on the English first division. Football in England could go back to normal and it would, at first, without its main category. For the moment, there are many discordant voices regarding the resumption of the Premier League In the next weeks. Several teams and the hard core of the players refuse to do so.