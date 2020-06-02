Players in the English Premier League will be able to express their solidarity with the justice campaign for George Floyd during matches without facing sanctions.

The English Football Association (FA) endorsed FIFA’s position to use “common sense” when analyzing the context of messages on the pitch in the players’ clothing. The regulation prohibits “any logo, message and political, religious or personal image.”

German soccer authorities weigh sanctions on players who, after scoring goals, gestured to highlight the case of Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee to the neck for several minutes later. that it stopped moving and begging for air.

But the FA, in charge of the Premier League’s disciplinary measures, authorized the players to use the matches to protest social and racial inequality. “

“Although any behavior or gesture on the court that constitutes a violation of the regulations must be evaluated, they must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis using common sense and understanding the context,” the FA said in a statement after being questioned about the gestures of the players. about Floyd. “The power of soccer can break down barriers between communities and we are committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination in the game we love.”

The Premier League will resume on June 17.

Players from Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle had their knee shot in training as part of a gesture against racism.

The young English winger Jadon Sancho received a yellow card on Sunday in a Borussia Dortmund match after removing his coat to show another shirt with the message: “Justice for George Floyd”.

In a consultation with The Associated Press, FIFA said Monday that national federations should apply “common sense and take into account the context of these events.”