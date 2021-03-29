English David Horsey impresses at the start of Saudi International

02/04/2021 at 18:11 CET

Sport.es

The English David Horsey, with an impressive card with 61 strokes (nine under par), has been positioned as the first leader of the Saudi International, which is played in the Royal Greens club of the King Abdullah Economic City of Saudi Arabia, valid for the European Tour, in a first day in which the players who started in the morning benefited, since the wind largely conditioned those who did it later.

The Saudi tournament, which distributes 3.5 million euros in prizes, sees a large part of the biggest players on the world circuit in contention; especially the best players on the American circuit. Not for nothing, as an example, between them there is the current world number one, the American Dustin Johnson, winner in this field in 2019, or his compatriot Patrick Reed, who won the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend.

And on this first day, on a short course (par 70), the players in the first round have undoubtedly benefited, as they found better weather conditions, with hardly any wind.

Nine birdies for Horsey

They did not waste it, especially, Horsey and the Scotsman Stephen Gallacher; the first with a course of 61 strokes (9 birdies, seven of them in the second half), the second with a 62 (-8, with ten birdies and two bogeys) which is the lowest lap of his professional career.

Horsey, 35, with four European Tour tournaments under his belt, who has not won since 2015, even having made an ‘eagle’ on the 18th hole, par five, he would have become the second player in European Tour history to make a round in 59; but he had to settle for par, and close with an already impressive 61.

Of the 138 players in the running, there were 70, practically half, who finished their journey with a card below par. Among them, Dustin Johson, who fhe was 67 (-3, with three birdies), which left him in a very shared seventeenth place.

Patrick Reed left at 69 (-1), after an irregular route, with four birdies and three bogeys; and next to him are the Spanish Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo, Adria Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Otaegui, the best Spanish

The best card of the ‘Spanish army’ was in charge of Adrian Otaegui, with 68 (-2), the result of two ‘birdies’ (holes 2 and 4), that place him in the thirty-first position. Sergio García, on the other hand, closed with par (70), with three birdies and three bogeys; and Miguel Ángel Jiménez left at 72 (+2).

The best Latin American of the day were the Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti, with 66 (-4, with five birdies and one bogey) and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vargas (six birdies, two bogeys), who left them in the shared tenth place