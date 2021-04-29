English clubs suffer the first consequences of the Super League

04/29/2021

On at 21:52 CEST

Martí Grau

English clubs are now suffering the consequences of the organization of the Super League. As the BBC reports, the leaders of the English clubs that were part of the founders are obliged to leave their Premier League roles in advisory positionsAs a result of the dissatisfaction of the rest of the teams in the English competition to create a competition not recognized by UEFA.

Of the names involved are: Ed woodward, executive vice president of Manchester United, who has already announced his resignation, and the executive president of Liverpool, Tom werner, leaving the advisory group for television broadcasts. On the other hand, the Managing Director of Manchester City, Ferran Soriano, and the CEO of Arsenal, Vinai Venkatesham, leave the Premier League strategy advisory group.

By last, Bruce buck, Chelsea’s CEO, will no longer remain on the Audit and Compensation Committee. In the case of Tottenham, it will not have repercussions since it did not have representation in the three groups mentioned above.

The competition, faced with the amount of criticism from institutions such as UEFA or FIFA and also from fans, finally led the English to withdraw altogether. Even with Barça and Madrid positioned within the Super League, the project continues with the possibility of being relaunched again in the future.