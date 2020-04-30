English football does not want to follow the French example. While the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season has been definitively stopped, the players in the Premier League absolutely want to finish the championship across the Channel, according to Sky Sports.

And according to the British media, this desire to end the current financial year is not dictated by a love of the game, but indeed by economic interests. “We just can’t afford to stop playing, even if nothing is done without government approval,” said a club owner anonymously. “If we are waiting for a vaccine or collective immunity, it could mean 18 months without football, and 90% of the clubs would then go bankrupt. Even if we fired 95% of our employees, we would go bankrupt because we would have to pay the players. “

“I like to think that football is never behind closed doors”, observes Mourinho

Currently, the Premier League hopes to resume matches from June 8. A specific plan for this should normally be drawn up on Friday. As in France, only the authorities will be able to authorize, or not, the resumption of competitions.

In an interview with Sky this Thursday, Tottenham coach José Mourinho also spoke out for a conclusion of the championship on the field. “If we manage to play the last nine days, it will be a good thing for everyone, a good thing for football, for the Premier League,” he said.

And even with empty stands. “I like to think that football is never behind closed doors, launches the Special One. Thanks to the cameras, this means that millions and millions of people are watching. So if we enter this empty stadium, it will not be empty, not at all. “