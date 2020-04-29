Marília Mendonça decided to use part of her free time during the days of social detachment to dedicate herself to studying English. To become familiar with the new language, she has help from books and series. On Twitter, the countrywoman told the method she uses to learn and reacted in a good-humored way when a fan noticed that she was reading an erotic novel.

Marília Mendonça decided to learn a new language during the quarantine: world record holder of simultaneous viewers in a Youtube broadcast, the countryman told on Twitter this Tuesday (28) that he is studying English during his isolation days at home due to the coronavirus pandemic . On the social network, she also told a tactic to facilitate learning and had a fun reaction when a fan noticed that she was reading an erotic bestseller novel to improve her English. See more details below!

Artist combines digital and audio book

Léo’s mother, with whom she stars in fun videos on the web, detailed the way she is dedicating herself to the new language. “One of the methods I have adopted to memorize expressions that I do not know: I take a book in English and translate it. When there is a word that I do not know, I look for the meaning. Then, I compile them separated by nouns, adjectives and etc … Then, we go to the audio book, stopping and listening to each piece and taking notes. Apart from the subtitled songs, films and series that help a lot. Then, try the English subtitles too. We see that you know more than you imagine “, explained the girlfriend by Murilo Huff, with whom he celebrated the 4 months of the heir in a discreet celebration at home.

guys, tell you one of the methods i’ve adopted to memorize expressions i don’t know: i take a book in english and i translate it. when there is a word q I don’t know, I look for the meaning. after I recopio them separated by nouns, adjectives and etc … pic.twitter.com/KpKbrL1UpJ – #TodosOsCantosDeCasa 9.5 (@MariliaMReal)

April 28, 2020

Fan notes erotic novel book and singer has fun reaction

A fan then noticed that the book that Marília was using was “Fifty Shades of Gray”, an erotic bestselling novel worldwide. Good-natured, the goiana had a curious reaction, sent emojis with attentive eyes. Hours earlier, Marília interacted with Maraisa, indicating a series: “Sometimes in the silence of the night, I stay here thinking about reviewing ‘Suits’ from the beginning”. “I’ve never seen … I’m going to start,” replied Maiara’s twin, who delighted the web by being introduced to her friend’s son via video. “Friend, you’re going to fall in love with Harvey!” Suggested Marília.

– #TodosOsCantosDeCasa 9.5 (@MariliaMReal)

April 28, 2020

Singer surprised by singing in English on networks

Through Instagram Stories, the interpreter of “Serenade” sang a series of international hits in karaoke, like “Someone Like You” by Adele, “Because Of You” by Kelly Clarkson, “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. “Some embromation to you”, captioned the young woman. A classic from the 90s, “I want it that way”, by the boyband Backstreet Boys, also won a version in the voice of Goiás. His performance was praised by fans on the networks. “Sings a lot”, “Rainha” and “What a voice” were some of them.

(By Marilise Gomes)

