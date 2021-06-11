England’s pending account with the European Championship

06/11/2021 at 7:48 PM CEST

This Friday starts the tournament that historically worst is given to an England that will see the opening of the Eurocup with nerves and the pressure of knowing that it is one of the favorites and that expectations expect him to win the title or at least be close to it.

The World Cup in Russia served to nurture a generation that is now in the process of taking a step forward in the European Championship, the title that is missing from the showcases of the English federation at Wembley. And it is that England, the house of football, has never raised the Eurocup and has not even reached a final. Its historical peak in this competition are the semifinals, reached in 1968, the antipodes of football, and in 1996, the year of “It’s Coming Home”.

53 years ago they achieved third place, after first passing the group stage, eliminating the current champion, Spain, in the quarterfinals and, despite the inertia of being world champions two years earlier, they lost to Yugoslavia in the semifinals. In the tournament that was decided by a coin toss in the other semi-final, England won the match for third and fourth place over the USSR., with Bobby Charlton at the helm and had to wait almost thirty years to return to that stage of the tournament.

The English have lived all of history with the sanbenito of not being able to succeed outside the islands, with few exceptions, and this has also been transferred to their performance in international tournaments. They won in ’66 at Wembley, when Bobby Moore in red lifted the cup Jules Rimet, and in 1996 they were facing a similar opportunity, being the first time that the perfidious Albion hosted the Old Continent tournament.

England made their way to the semifinals commanding their group, with the Netherlands, and eliminating Spain in the quarterfinals on penalties, with the failures of Fernando Hierro and Miguel Ángel Nadal. It seemed that luck was allying with the ‘Three Lions’ and in the semifinals against Germany they were classified for the final for thirteen minutes. Those that elapsed between Alan Shearer’s goal and the Germans’ draw. Again they had to go to the penalty shootout and this time there was no fortune. Gareth Southgate, the now coach, missed the last maximum penalty and Germany was a finalist and ultimately champion.

Since then it has been a desert for England. Eliminated in the group stage in 2000, quarter-finals in 2004, eliminated again on penalties; unclassified in 2008; eliminated on penalties in 2012, and humiliated by Iceland five years ago now.

The new generation of English players have grown up watching their national team go down with a crash every four years and now they are coming to settle the pending account that England has with the Eurocup since the tournament was born more than 60 years ago.