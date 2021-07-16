England’s next manager after Southgate?

07/15/2021

On at 18:16 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

England was one of the best teams in the Euro. The fact that he was a couple of penalties away from winning the cup is a reflection that the English team was worthy of the title, although fortune smiled at Italy. Despite this, Gareth southgate has not been without criticism for several of his decisions throughout the tournament, so He is already being projected off the English bench.

Consequently, estimates have been developed on who could assume the role of technical director of the Three Lions, being Dean syche, current coach of Burnley, the most probable according to the quotas. Behind him, Dean smith Y Eddie howe (Aston Villa and free after leaving the Bournemouth, respectively) top the podium of probabilities, although Syche is still the mostly favorable.