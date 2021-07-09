England’s fight against history

07/08/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

Alex carazo

Nothing more and nothing less than 55 years. That is the time that has had to pass for England have reached again the final of a great tournament. 55 years of great disappointments, of generations of footballers who woke up great enthusiasm but collapsed in the final stages, of historic defeats and wounds that have never been closed.

The inventors of football They barely have a title in their windows, the 1966 World Cup held precisely in their country, and that is something they have been dragging on for more than five decades. England has been struggling with history and nostalgia for many years. Now they have before them the enormous opportunity to leave behind so many frustrations and raise for the first time a Eurocup. Something that English legends such as Bobby charlton, Kevin Keegan, Gary Lineker, Alan shearer, the generation of David beckham, Frank Lampard and company, or Wayne Rooney.

Southgate redemption

Who knows very well what it is to carry on his back the enormous weight of having starred in one of those great disappointments is the current English coach, Gareth southgate. In 1996, football “returned home. · After organizing the 1966 World Cup, England hosted the European Championship 30 years later. Shearer Y Gascoigne they were the stars of some ‘Three Lions’ who were planted in the semifinals after eliminating Spain on penalties in the quarterfinals.

A very convincing group stage for England, where they also achieved the historic victory over Scotland with Gascoigne’s great goal. One of the most iconic in the history of the European Championship. After Spain, Germany it was the last hurdle before the final. Another draw and a new extension forced the English to leave their luck in the hands of chance of the launches from the fatal point.

Both teams scored their first five penalties. Then appeared Kopke to deflect the shot from Southgate. Möller he scored the decisive one and put the ‘Mannschaft’ in the final. A slab too heavy for the current English coach, who 25 years later on Sunday you will have the opportunity to retaliate and scare away the ghosts of the past.

To the end with controversy

The Euro 2020 from England until the semifinal he was being flawless. Zero goals conceded, a great feeling of superiority both in football and in control of the situation, and excellent effectiveness in attack. A very solid block, in short, the one that has built Southgate, which little by little was confirming his favorite role.

However, the pass to the final was marked by the controversial penalty indicated by Danny Makkelie in the first part of the extension. Kane scored after rejection of Schmeichel, gave the pass to the final, and the world of football -outside England- exploded against the referee’s decision. The Danes continue to cry out to heaven looking for the contact that the Dutch claimed to see about Sterling.

Be that as it may, English footballers are aware of the importance of the final. The weight of history and of an entire country is on his shoulders. Opposite, a Italy that He has not raised a European Championship since 1968. Only one of the two will change his luck.