England’s dream against Shevchenko’s Ukrainian machine

07/02/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

If we see that in the last five Euro Cups we have a team that did not pass the quarterfinals, on some occasion they left in the first round and even In 2008 he didn’t even qualify, he wouldn’t fit the profile of England. But the ‘Three Lions’ have not been very friendly to the continental tournament.

They have never stepped on a Euro final. And 25 years ago they achieved their best result: the semifinals. It was at home, with his people, as has been the way in this edition. But today, in Rome, the real litmus test will be ahead: Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine at the Olympic in the Italian capital.

Every Englishman on the squad is fully aware of their nation’s hunger for glory. They verified it after beating Germany in the round of 16, with a Wembley that fell despite not having full capacity. Like in the 1996 quarterfinals, when Hierro and Nadal missed the penalty series to give the locals qualification. There, celebrating, a young Gareth Southgate did not even suspect that a couple of decades later he would be in charge of leading the illusions of a country that wants to win something again.

Because, although it will not be an easy rival, the ‘boost’ that gave them to beat the Germans has them thrown towards glory. Southgate applied a defense of three against a Low team that found themselves without answers. Today, on Roman soil, expected to return to the usual four behind that qualified him in the group stage without conceding a single goal in the three games played.

Jordan Pickford will act, again, guarding the British piolas. In front of him, four ‘rocks’: Walker, Stones, Maguire and Shaw. Trippier would leave, first baseman against Germany but sacrificed before the change to the quartet of defenders.

The double pivot is also very clear, with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice. Both are one yellow away from missing the hypothetical semifinals, as the warnings will only be erased from that stage. With them Mason Mount would be seen again, absent in the round of 16 due to close contact with Scotland’s positive, Billy Gilmour.

The attacking trio will also vary from what was seen at Wembley: Sterling and Kane remain, both scorers against Germany. To the left, from a false end, the presence of Jack Grealish is expected, the breath of fresh air that the ‘Three Lions’ needed. His income has been decisive in all games, which puts him a little ahead of the possibility of other names such as Saka or Rashford.

The Southgate team will face a Ukraine, the worst of the best third and agonizing classified to this instance after beating Sweden in the last second. Shevchenko has some ‘soldiers’ like Malinovsky, Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk, which are capable of doing damage above and withstanding beyond 90 ‘if needed.

They will not be able to count on Artem Besedin, who suffered a ligament injury from a rough foul suffered by Marcus Danielson. “We’ll do it for him,” Shevchenko warned defiantly.

Probable lineups:

Ukraine: Buschchan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Kane, and Grealish.

Referee: Felix Brych (ALE).

Stadium: Olympic of Rome.

Hour: 21.00.