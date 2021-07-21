England withdraws sanitary measures and celebrates ‘Freedom Day’ amid the third wave of COVID-19

With more than 40 thousand infections a day and increasing, England lifts all sanitary measures in a controversial decision, which leads some scientists to predict the worst scenario.

The social distancing came to an end. There are no longer limits on the number of people who can meet indoors and face masks are not mandatory either. All those pubs, bars and nightclubs dusty for a year and a half reopened their doors, while concerts, sporting and cultural events return no capacity limit.

This is the new reality in England from the July 19, 2021, date agreed by the government of Boris Johnson to lift the social and mobility restrictions that have been maintained intermittently since the beginning of the pandemic.

Popularly called ‘Freedom Day’ (Freedom Day), July 19 was announced from Downing Street as if it were the end of the pandemic; However, more and more scientists are expressing concern about the effects that this radical de-escalation may have on the course of the pandemic in the UK and around the world, just at the time when the new infections are happening at an unprecedented speed, with 45 thousand cases a day and on the rise.

Photo: Rob Pinney / .

The ‘Freedom Day’: a risky bet

After a series of massive protests that called to put aside restrictions and the urgent need to reactivate the economy, the English government’s plan is a blind bet on the effectiveness of vaccines: with 88% of adults with at least one dose, the new infections reached a record low in late May after the second wave.

However, the arrival of the delta variant It is the fuel that since June has kept rising a slope that right now registers almost 50 thousand cases a day and puts the country in first place of new infections in Europe.

And even though the evidence that vaccines work is undeniable and the complete scheme practically guarantees to avoid severe COVID-19 and hospitalization (even in the delta variant), the weakest point of ‘Freedom Day’ is that only 54% of the English have their complete vaccination scheme and therefore therefore, millions of young people could get the delta variant.

Photo: Hollie Adams / .

“A dangerous and unethical experiment”

The plan to lift most of the restrictions still in place in the UK was not well received by the international community of scientists, doctors and epidemiologists in charge of the pandemic:

In a letter signed by 1,200 scientists and published in The Lancet, specialists qualified the decision of “Dangerous and premature”, explaining that –contrary to Boris Johnson’s argument– “the link between infections and hospitalizations has not been broken and will inevitably lead to a further increase in hospital admissions”.

“We consider that any strategy that tolerates high levels of infection is unethical and illogical. The UK government must reconsider its current strategy and take urgent action to protect the population, including children, ”the letter explains.

Photo: .

The danger of new, more aggressive variants

Another concern of the scientific community lies in the appearance of new variants with increased transmissibility or ability to evade antibodies, an imminent risk derived from a high circulation of the virus in an environment in which both completely unprotected people, as well as vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 coexist:

“The government’s strategy is fertile ground for the emergence of vaccine resistant variants. This would put everyone at risk, including those already vaccinated, in the UK and around the world. The spread of potentially more transmissible escape variants would disproportionately affect the most disadvantaged in our country and other countries with little access to vaccines, ”the letter explains.

The group of signatory experts concludes that “the government is embarking on a dangerous and unethical experiment”And calls for the measure to be reversed; However, just after reaching the all-time high In early January 2021, when the country reported 59 thousand new cases of COVID-19, ‘Freedom Day’ marked the initial flag of the return to normalcy in England.

