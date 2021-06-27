England, with Pickford’s padlock

06/27/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

The English team is living both sides of the same coin in this European Championship: it is the one that fits the least, but it is also one of those that scores the least.

On the one hand, he faces the game against Germany with the confidence that comes from being the only team in the competition that has not yet conceded a goal.

The defensive strength that it has given Gareth southgate your team is being checked with this ‘cleen sheet’ in the locker and with Jordan pickford as a banner.

But it is in the attack where the problems arise. The ‘three lions’, with Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford and many other offensive stars, he has only scored two goals (one against Croatia and one against the Czech Republic) in the three games played, a very poor background for a team that aspires to the top and that has led to Southgate to receive harsh criticism.

They accuse him of implementing an overly conservative system, which he denied Kalvin phillips, one of Leeds United’s leaders from Marcelo bielsa, characterized by an open and cheerful football.

“Gareth he wants us to attack, score goals and have initiative with the ball & rdquor ;, he explained.

“I know that everyone says that he was a defender and that his teams are defensive, but keeping a clean sheet is very positive. In my team, however, we scored five goals and conceded four. I don’t know which is better & rdquor;, he added.