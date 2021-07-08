England will play the Eurocup final for the first time

LONDON

England qualified for the first time in their history for the final of a European Championship and the title will be contested with Italy, after their 2-1 overtime victory over Denmark in the semi-finals, this Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Danes took the lead with a spectacular free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard (30) but England quickly leveled with a goal against rival captain Simon Kjaer (39). Already in the extension, Harry Kane marked the second and decisive in the rejection of a penalty that he himself had missed (104).

The English will play their first Eurocup final next Sunday, again at its Wembley stadium, after staying at the gates of the last game in the 1968 and 1996 editions, the latter played in England.

When the tournament is over, the ‘Three Lions’ will have played six of their seven matches in front of their audience. In the final, Italy will seek its second European wound more than fifty years after the first (1968), and the locals the first.

This Wednesday England was in trouble for just 20 minutes of the first period, but once the contest was equalized, it was the team that most deserved to break the tie.

