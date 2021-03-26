England walk against San Marino

03/25/2021 at 23:03 CET

EFE

The England team approved the procedure against San Marino with a win (5-0) that represents their first three points on the way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

ING

SAINT

England

Pope; James (Trippier, 46 ‘), Coady, Stones (Mings, 46’), Chilwell; Phillips, Ward-Prowse; Lingard, Mount (Bellingham, 46) ‘, Sterling (Foden, 46’); and Calvert-Lewin (Watkins, 63 ‘).

San Marino

Benedettini; Battistini, Brolli, Rossi, Grandoni (Ceccaroli, 54 ‘); Lunadei (Giardi, 79 ‘), Golinucci (Battistini, 71’); Hirsch (Mularoni, 55 ‘), Berardi (D’Addario, 79’), Palazzi; and Nanni.

Goals

1-0 M.14 Ward-Prowse. 2-0 M.21 Calvert-Lewin. 3-0 M.31 Sterling. 4-0 M.53 Calvert-Lewin. 5-0 M.83 Watkins.

Referee

Kirill Levnikov (Russian). TA: Mings (93 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at Wembley.

The selection of the ‘Three Lions’ was very comfortable at Wembley and passed over one of the weakest teams in the Old Continent.

The goals of James Ward-Prowse, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Carlver-Lewin, twice, scored three points that put England as Group I leaders ahead of Hungary and Albania.

They took Gareth Southgate’s men less than 15 minutes to go, after having several clear chances, when Mason Mount filtered a ball inside for Ben Chilwell and the Chelsea side put a low center that put Ward-Prowese into the net first.

England had full control of the match and the win was falling little by little. A Reece James cross from the right wing finished it off with a Calvert-Lewin header and Before the break, Sterling, who was driving his marker crazy on the wing, took advantage of a Mount recovery to make the third with a shot that rebounded off a San Marino defender.

The party the only story I had was to know how many goals a team in which Harry Kane, who chases the record of being the top scorer of the English team and surpassing Wayne Rooney (32 of Kane by 53 of Rooney), he did not play for a single minute.

Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin completed his double before leaving replaced by Ollie Watkins and San Marino goalkeeper Benedettini became the hero of his team by avoiding a defeat that could have been a scandal, with interventions of great merit such a sensational popcorn to save a Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Nothing could be done to stop Ollie Watkins’ goal that closed an expected win. The next matches for the English will be Albania this Sunday, before facing Poland on March 31.