England vs Scotland: Schedule and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The activity of the second day of Euro 2021 is still red hot, when the National Team of England be measured to Scotland In the corresponding match of Group D, a meeting that will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), which you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Gareth Southgate’s men beat Croatia by the minimum, but they did not make a great game in attack, especially from their star Harry Kane. The great pending task for the coach is to know how to fit his pieces up and give fluidity to an attack that unleashed a transition from Kalvin Phillips, the Leeds United midfielder.

England and Scotland meet again on the second day of a European Championship at Wembley. Same scenario, same shields, same needs, but different protagonists on that afternoon in 1996.

Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne, with one of the most memorable goals in the history of England at the European Championships, were in charge of giving the English three points against their neighbors. The differences that could have been that June 15, 1996 at Wembley increase this time, with England that is very favorite against the Scots, despite a not entirely convincing debut.

Possible lineups:

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Mings, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Foden, Kane and Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Robertson, Tierney, Cooper, Hanley, O’Donnel; Armstrong, McGinn, McTominay; Adams and Christie.

