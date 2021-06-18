England vs. Scotland, meet the oldest rivalry in football

Talking about rivalries in soccer can be an eternal discussion, but when it comes to mentioning the oldest between two teams, the answer only evokes the duel between England and Scotland, a story that dates back to 1872 and that this Friday will have a new chapter in Euro 2020.

This afternoon’s match on the second day of group D will be the 115th between the two teams, but the 100th in a tournament of this magnitude.

Statistics show that England have controlled the last 11 games with only one win for Scotland in that time, as they added eight losses and two draws.

The last time that the English rivals prevailed on the scoreboard was in November 1999 by a 1-0 at Wembley, a scenario that this day repeats and that has seen 32 previous matches between these countries, all of them with at least one goal. on the scoreboard and with 18 victories for the local team.

For England a victory against their eternal rival could mean a move to the second round after having won their first game against Croatia. For its northern neighbors it is necessary to take all three points after they fell to the Czech Republic 2-0.

But in this match there is more at stake than points, it is the honor of two nations that have not seen each other at the European Championship since 1996 when the eleventh of the three lions won 2-0 with goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne in a duel corresponding to group A. That victory allowed them to advance first in their sector and reached the semifinals where they lost against Germany in a penalty shootout 6-5.

A little history

At the beginning of the rivalry between these teams Scotland put the balance in their favor, getting 10 victories in their first 12 games. This fate was slow to change until 1983 when, with a 2-0 victory for the English, they finally put themselves ahead in the record between the two nations with 40 victories out of 39.

Although Wembley has been the setting par excellence, one of the most important chapters in the history of football was written in Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1937.

In that game 149,415 people witnessed the local victory 3-1 over England and that number of spectators was a world record until Brazil and Uruguay met in the 1950 World Cup at the Maracana. But to this day the Hampden brand remains a European record.

That number will not be broken this day at Wembley, where the stage will not be at 100 percent of its capacity in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, but that will not be an impediment for England and Scotland to provide a match of emotions and with goals, which will not have been lacking in this London complex.

