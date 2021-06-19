England vs Scotland: Lineups for the Eurocup match

The activity of the second day of Euro 2021 continues to be red hot, when the England National Team meets Scotland in the corresponding match of the Group D, Meeting that will start at 2:00 p.m. (central time), which you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

England and Scotland meet again on the second day of a European Championship at Wembley. Same scenario, same shields, same needs, but different protagonists on that afternoon in 1996.

Read also: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac will leave the preseason of Miguel Herrera

Those of Gareth Southgate beat Croatia by the minimum, but they did not make a great game in attack, especially of their star Harry Kane.

James & Shaw start for England. Happy with this side, @England fans? # EURO2020 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 18, 2021

Official lineups:

England: Pickford James Stones Mings Shaw Rice Phillips Foden Mount Sterling Kane Scotland: Marshall ‘Donnell Robertson McTominay Hanley Tierney McGinn McGregor Dykes Adams

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content