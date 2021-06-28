England vs Germany: Schedule, probable line-ups and channel where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The mythical state of Wembley from England It will be the stage where the La Rosa team receives Germany in the penultimate duel of the Round of 16 of the UEFA European Cup of Nations 2020. The game will start at 10:00 am Central Mexico time and you will be able to watch it through the SKY Sports screens.

This will be the third match between the English and the Germans in a European Championship, with a balance equal to a win for each side; Germany won 6-5 on penalties in the 1996 Semifinal and the English took victory in the Group Stage in 2000.

The game between the two teams this Tuesday will be the 13th to be played at Wembley, where the locals won 4 of the first 5 games, with 1 loss, including the 1966 World Cup Final, but they do not know what. which is to win in the last 7 matches, losing 5 games and drawing 2.

Probable lineups for England vs Germany at Euro 2021 England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane. … Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry.

In the history of the great tournaments, Germany and England have drawn tables, with 2 wins per side and 3 draws.

England have never won a European Championship tie in regulation time (4E and 2D), four of them ending on penalties, of which they only won one.

