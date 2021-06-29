England vs Germany: Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 2021 Eurocup match

The teams of England and Germany face this Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in the definition of one of the keys to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2021, the same one from which the rival of the winner of the key between Sweden will come and Ukraine to be played later in Glasgow.

The game started somewhat stuck in midfield, with Germany fighting against an English side that tried to overtake the Teutons through quick combinations between Philips, Shaw, Trippier and Rice.

Also read: Alba Zepeda, the hottest photos of the Acapulco Shore

The first danger was for Germany, who managed to exchange a corner kick with a shot from Gundogan that was deflected.

At minute 15, Sterling shook the German team with a shot that was correctly parried by Manuel Neur. The Englishman hooked towards the center and sent a thread that sought to get into the far post of the Teutonic goal.

Starting the second half, Hummels demanded Pickford with a very strong shot that the English goalkeeper knew how to reject correctly, sending to the side.

It was until minute 75 when the tie was broken at zero; Raheem Sterling started an attack with Swaw, who returned the ball to the City player for his third goal in this Euro.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon