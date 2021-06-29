England vs Germany: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The England National Team welcomes Germany at Wembley Stadium at 10:00 a.m., Central Mexico time, to define the penultimate guest to the UEFA Euro 2021 Quarter-Finals and who will be the rival of the winner of the series between Sweden and Ukraine, who will play later.

Wembley will once again host this European ‘classic’, one of the greatest rivalries in the old continent, since 25 years ago they faced each other in this same place, when Garet Sothgate scored a penalty with which he helped the Germans to beat the English in a penalty shootout in Euro 96.

This Tuesday’s duel promises to be one of the closest of the Round of 16, as the English are one of the best defenses of the tournament, with no scores against, but only two goals in favor, enough to achieve two victories for the minimal difference in the tournament.

England vs Germany Official Lineups: England: Pickford, Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Kane, Sterling, Trippier, Philipps and Saka. Germany: Neuer, Rüdiger, Ginter, Hummels, Kimmich, Havertz, Kroos, Werner, Goretxka, Gosens and Müller.

For its part, Germany has scored 6 goals, one of the best offenses in this Euro, but in contrast, the Teutons have conceded 5 annotations, being one of the most fragile defenses among those classified for the Eighth.

