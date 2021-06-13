ENGLAND VS CROATIA, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY JUNE 13

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between England vs Croatia, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Sunday, June 13.

PREVIOUS

England begins its journey in Euro 2020 this Sunday by receiving the team that deprived it of a place in the 2018 World Cup final.

The Three Lions come to Wembley to face Croatia, the team that left them out of the World Cup, and will seek revenge after that heartbreaking defeat in extra time for Gareth Southgate’s men.

The teams have since met in the Nations League, with England a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and their main figure, Harry Kane.

England will play before Croatia in the Wembley Stadium at 08:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

ENGLAND VS CROATIA Schedules

United States: 09:00 AM (ET) / 07:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 08:00

Ecuador: 08:00

Colombia: 08:00

Peru: 08:00

Argentina: 09:00

Chile: 08:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

