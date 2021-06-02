ENGLAND VS AUSTRIA, FRIENDLY, TODAY JUNE 02, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between England vs Austria, in a friendly duel prior to the start of the Euro 2021, this Wednesday June 02, 2021.

PREVIOUS

Harry Kane’s form in the first league gives the Three Lions hope before their international friendly with Wales is on the agenda. England enjoy the advantage of the pitch and have a seven-match win streak at home on their records in all major competitions.

In addition, Gareth Southgate and his men have kept a clean sheet in the last five games, including qualifying for the European Championship and the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Wales will also warm up with a winning streak in the last four meetings without conceding a goal in that period.

England will play against him Austria in the Wembley Stadium at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in corresponding duel towards the Euro 2021.

ENGLAND VS AUSTRIA Schedules

United States: 3:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Peru: 14:00

Argentina: 15:00

Chile: 14:00

Spain: 17:30

TRANSMISSION LINKS

