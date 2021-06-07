England team reveals Alexander-Arnold replacement for Euro

Ben white, from Brighton, has been chosen by Gareth Southgate, England coach, to replace the injured Alexander-Arnold train in the call for the Eurocup.

The 23-year-old White made his debut as a senior international on Wednesday against Austria in Middlesbrough and returned to play against Romania on Sunday. Southgate, who made it clear that he would not make a decision on the replacement of the Liverpool side until after this game, has been very satisfied with the performance of the Dorset player.

The England team, which will continue their preparation this week at St. George’s Park, will begin their Group D appearance on Sunday against Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London.

1. Jordan Pickford 2. Kyle Walker 3. Luke Shaw 4. Declan Rice 5. John Stones 6. Harry Maguire 7. Jack Grealish 8. Jordan Henderson 9. Harry Kane 10. Raheem Sterling 11. Marcus Rashford 12. Kieran Trippier 13. Dean Henderson 14. Kalvin Phillips 15. Tyrone Mings 16. Conor Coady 17. Jadon Sancho 18. Dominic Calvert-Lewin 19. Mason Mount 20. Phil Foden 21. Ben Chilwell 22. Ben White 23. Sam Johnstone 24. Reece James 25. Bukayo Saka 26. Jude Bellingham.