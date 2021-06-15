England select Dean Henderson’s replacement Aaron Ramsdale

06/15/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

Sheffield United goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale joins England’s ‘Thee Lions’ roster for the European Championship, replacing Dean henderson, who retires injured, as reported by the English football federation on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper of Sheffield United will be Gareth Southgate’s new goalkeeper after a hip injury of Manchester United, which “would continue to limit their commitment to training throughout the tournament.”

The change is caught under the umbrella of UEFA regulation, which allows changing goalkeepers due to medical problems at any stage of the competition.

Henderson will return to Manchester where he will undergo a recovery process to be available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Ramsdale was already part of Southgate’s pre-list in the concentration that the ‘Three Lions’ held in Middlesbrough before Euro 2020. The goalkeeper comes from the U21 and was present at this year’s European in Slovenia.

Before you can join the training sessions, Ramsdale It will undergo the controls and tests against Covid-19 required by the European establishment.