The statue of former British military man Robert Baden-Powell, the 1908 founder of the Boy Scouts youth movement, has been temporarily removed from the English seaside town of Poole Quay to prevent attacks, amid anti-racist protests in the UK.

The Bournemouth Consistory, Christchurch and Poole, in the south of England, has confirmed this Thursday that it will remove for now the monument to Baden-Powell, accused of sympathizing with fascism and Nazism, from its position in front of the port after receiving “threats That he could be shot down.

The first mayor, Liberal Democrat Vikki Slade, has pointed out that, although “famous for the creation of Scouts”, a youth training movement spread throughout the world, it is recognized that “there are aspects of the life of Robert Baden-Powell that are considered less worthy of commemoration. “

Slade pointed out that, with the measure, they want to “minimize the risk of disturbances of public order and antisocial behavior”, while citizens debate “the future of the statue” and if they want to place it in another more explanatory context.

In 2010 declassified files from the British secret services revealed the affinities of Lord Baden-Powell and that he was invited to meet the German dictator Adolfo Hitler.

The council’s decision has outraged some conservative deputies in the area, but Labor Corrie Drew pointed out that Baden-Powell who died in 1941 “was very open in his views on homosexuality,” declared a supporter of “Hitler and fascism” and a “Strong racist”.

You can “commemorate a positive work without commemorating man,” he said in statements to the BBC.

The removal of this monument comes after the statue of Scottish slave trader Robert Milligan has been removed from the docks of the Thames in London, while last Sunday a group of protesters demolished a monument to the slave trader in the English city of Bristol. Edward Colston.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will review all the statues in the capital to represent its racial and cultural diversity, and across the country universities, town halls and other entities are rethinking their monuments and the names of colleges, streets and squares.

The vice chancellor of University College of Oxford University Valerie Amos, born in the former British colony of Guyana, in South America, today joined the voices calling for the removal of the statue of the imperialist and white supremacist Cecil Rodhes who is in front of the known Oriel College.

This rethinking in the United Kingdom about its historical past and especially its role as an imperialist power in the submission of colonies and slave trade occurs as a consequence of the protests generated by the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer on 25 May in the United States.

These protests continue despite government warnings that they violate regulations to control the COVID-19 pandemic, and after Deputy London Police Commissioner (MET) Neil Basu yesterday urged officers to “confront the “Racism, inequality and injustice” in their daily work.

