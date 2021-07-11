England scored the fastest goal in a Euro final in 1 minute 57 seconds



England played their first European Championship final in their history.

Photo: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / . / .

Italy-England met in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium, London. The host team managed to pierce Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal in the opening stages of the match.

Clubhouse goal was the one that scored Luke Shaw to give him a temporary advantage the Three Lions team on top of the Azzurri.

Gooooooooooal from England! 🔥⚽ Luke Shaw spectacularly hits a perfectly placed ball for him to push. It’s coming home! 🔥 # ITA 0-1 # ENG # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 🔴 Live!

📲 TUDN and @ univisión

👉 https://t.co/XDoOV4f8iI pic.twitter.com/Zd2Glw52a8 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 11, 2021

The goal at 1 minute and 57 seconds became the fastest goal scored in a Euro Cup final. And it is the fifth in history, counting group stage and knockout matches.