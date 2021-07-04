England returns with force to the semifinals of the European Championship

ROME.

The England’s team qualified for the semifinals of the European Championship, a round that had not reached since 1996 and where they will face Denmark, after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in their quarter-final match, this Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The ‘Three Lions’ soon opened hostilities with a goal from Harry Kane, who took advantage of a good serve from Raheem Sterling (4). The ‘9’ would score again after the resumption, with a header (50).

Also through a head they marked Harry Maguire the second English goal (46) and Jordan Henderson the fourth and final (63).

In the semifinals The English team will face Denmark, a revelation of this edition of the Eurocup and that beat the Czech Republic 2-1. It will be England’s first appearance in this round since 1996, when it played host, being eliminated by Germany on penalties.

What’s more, the English repeat the semifinals in a major international tournament, after those who unexpectedly signed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The another semifinal of this Eurocup faces Spain with Italy.

