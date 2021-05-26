England presents 33-player preliminary list for the European Championship

Gareth southgate announced on Tuesday a 33-player pre-list for the Eurocup 2020 featuring stars Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, and Phil Foden.

The English coach was going to announce the final list of 26 players for the tournament on Tuesday, but delayed his decision until next June 1 due to the participation of three English teams in the finals of the Europa League and the Champions League.

The great absences from the list are those of goalkeeper Nick Pope, who will undergo knee surgery in the coming days, striker Patrick Bamford, author of 17 Premier League goals (four top scorer) and Eric Dier, midfielder of the Tottenham Hotspur.

Yes it has entered the call, waiting for the cut of seven players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the last international commitments, Harry Maguire, who is injured, and Jude Bellingham, the very young Borussia Dortmund player.

England will have to draw up their final list by June 1, although the current circumstances of the pandemic allow for last minute changes, before the debut in the tournament.

England preliminary list:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenss: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) and Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)