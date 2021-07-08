England prepares an animal law that will prohibit boiling live lobsters

Boiling lobsters alive will no longer be allowed in the UK following a new bill protecting ‘sensitive’ animals.

Boil lobsters to cook them alive will no longer be a possibility in the UK. Based on new legislation in favor of animal rights, the country plans to legally protect marine species that suffer from a slow and painful death for human consumption. By virtue of animal welfare, government ministers are joining forces to make this project a reality.

Goodbye to cooking in life

Named the ‘Animal Welfare Bill’, the new legislation is passing through the UK House of Lords. Currently, it only protects vertebrate animals, but is seen as a great step forward in the conservation and respect for the dignity of the species intended for human consumption.

In addition to boiling lobsters alive, octopus, squid and other invertebrates considered “sensitive” They will also be covered by this bill. This is so because they are capable of feeling pain — even more so when they have to suffer deaths as painful as that of the cauldron in boiling water.

In this way, fishermen and chefs who once used this technique to cook may suffer consequences if they continue with these practices. The State has advised people who work in this industry to stun the animals first, to prevent them from suffering so much when dying.

Protected crustaceans and mollusks

Legal protection is being carried out under an amendment tabled by Baroness Hayman de Ullock. In favor of continuing the Crustacean Compassion group’s campaign, will be carried out in collaboration with the British Veterinary Association, thinking that crustaceans and mollusks feel pain:

“Three years ago, in 2018, we delivered our campaign to the then Secretary of the Environment, Michael Gove, and we were promised a review of the evidence of the sensitivity of decapod crustaceans,” said a spokesperson.

With the information available, and the oversight of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, the government decided to support the inclusion of decapods and cephalopods in this new law of sensitivity. Although it might seem like a blow to the food industry, lawmakers have been confident that it is A good decision.

