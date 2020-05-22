England.- On Thursday, British police were looking for a “completely depraved” female pedophile, who once wanted to help her husband abuse a child, because she secretly began contacting the children, according to reports.

Susan Barnett, 28, had previously been incarcerated for four and a half years and was placed on the Sex Offender Registry for life for what Judge Christopher Cornwall called a “really horrible and completely depraved” plot, according to the Liverpool Echo. .

She was jailed with her husband Kevin, 28, and their common lover, Nikita Moore, 22, who even talked about having a baby to be abused together, according to the report.

An arrest warrant has been made for a convicted paedophile who once spoke of her desire to see her husband rape a child. Susan Barnett, 33, was jailed for four and a half years in 2015, pic.twitter.com/JSIagzZWHn – London & UK Crime .. (@CrimeLdn)

May 21, 2020

After his release, Barnett started a new life in Liverpool, but was arrested again for “unsupervised contact with a boy under the age of 16, without the consent of the boy’s parents,” the newspaper said.

She was caught after chatting with at least two boys on Snapchat, according to the report. Barnett, who previously admitted to having pornography showing sex with dogs and horses, admitted to violating the terms of a Sexual Crime Prevention Order earlier this year, according to the newspaper.

Kevin and Susan Barnett in arrested photos.

But she repeatedly failed to appear in court, skipping a session alleging that she feared she was ill with the coronavirus.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for her latest non-appearance, this time without her offering an excuse, Echo said.

