The Professional Players Association (PFA), the union of English players, commented on Tuesday (5) the possibility of shortening the duration of matches if football is restarted, amid the pandemic of the coronavirus. The Premier League is currently talking to medical experts, the government and representatives of clubs and players to find a way to end the season, suspended since March 9, when there were 9 rounds left to play.

Games with closed gates and a reduced number of stadiums would be in the plans to limit the risks, without discarding any other idea. “We don’t know what the future will be like. We only know about the proposals that were made, the possibility of more substitutions and matches that don’t necessarily last two 45-minute periods,” PFA President Gordon Taylor told the BBC broadcaster.

A proposal that will need to be approved by the International Board (Ifab), the entity that defines the rules of the game, before national leagues can apply them. FIFA proposed in late April to increase the number of authorized substitutions from 3 to 5 during the regular time of a match, to ease the physical burden on players, who will have to face high game streams if football returns this season.

A new general meeting with the different actors of the Premier League is scheduled for this Friday (8) and, “shortly after this meeting, the document back to work could be finalized. In the following week, as long as possible, it will be passed on to players and coaches “, believes Taylor. Last Friday, the Premier League reiterated its desire to conclude the 2019-2020 season, playing the remaining 92 games in the competition, ensuring that players and coaches will have “a key role” in drafting the return process. soccer.

