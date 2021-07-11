England overtakes Italy in Euro 2020 final odds

07/10/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Although it is disheartening to know that the Euro 2020 is hours away from the end, it is likewise of great joy to know that there is still the most important and close match of the entire competition: the final between England and Italy. Both teams have been the best squads of the tournament and, deservedly, will meet in Wembley to dispute who will be crowned the best on the continent.

Thus, it is worth remembering the path of the two combined, starting with a England which ended the group stage with two wins and a draw. Later, those of Gareth southgate they extended their undefeated after beat germany (2-0) in eighths, to Ukraine (4-0) In rooms Y to Denmark (2-1) in the semifinals, although the Danish team turned into a tougher bone to crack than expected.

On the other hand, the team of Roberto Mancini showed an even better group stage: three consecutive victories. During the direct elimination stage, the Azzurri have been in charge of eliminate Austria (2-1), to Belgium (2-1) and to Spain (1-1, 4-2 on penalties), thus highlighting that they were the executioners of two of the strongest teams of the entire tournament.

ENGLAND, FAVORITE OVER ITALY FOR THE FINAL ACCORDING TO THE QUOTAS

Consequently, the bookmakers pay the victory of England at 2.6 euros, while Italy’s victory is priced at 3.2 euros Y the tie at 2.9 euros. The estimates are really adjusted due to the closeness of the confrontation, however, specific variables such as the decrease in Leonardo Spinazzola and the scoring streak of Harry kane (which, with 4 goals, is one more score away from being the top scorer in the Euro) can be decisive in determining, finally, who will be the new European champion.