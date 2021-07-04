England, one of the favorites to reach the final of Euro 2020

07/04/2021 at 12:14 CEST

The table of this Euro 2020 will face Spain and Italy in the semifinals on the one hand and England and Denmark on the other. Thus, the Vikings will try to besiege the British Isles again and defeat the Anglo-Saxon set. However, this part as one of the great favorites to dispute the final, and even to win it.

On her way she has not faced many “titans” capable of defeating her. Although, this does not mean that his path has been easy. The biggest challenge was beat Germany 2-0 during a vibrant duel in which the Nationalelf had absolutely nothing to do.

In the group stage their biggest rival were the Croats, whom they beat 1-0. They later drew 0-0 with Scotland and beat the Czech Republic 1-0. Beyond that, his last match, the one that guaranteed him a place in the semi-final, was against Ukraine which he defeated with force in a 4-0 that the Ukrainians will not forget.

So this Wednesday 7 July England and Denmark will meet to decide who gets the desired pass to the final of the European national team championship.