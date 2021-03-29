England once again allows meetings and outdoor sports

03/29/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

EFE

From this Monday, England allows outdoor meetings, including in private gardens, for up to six people or two homes, as well as sports abroad, in a new step in the de-escalation that began on March 8.

Among other measures to relax the restrictions, weddings with up to six people will also be authorized again, within the roadmap to get out of the strict confinement that England has experienced since the beginning of this year and that keeps closed, for example, all non-essential trades.

The British Government emphasizes the importance of not holding indoor meetings yet, with a new slogan: Hands, Face, Distance and Open Air.

England – the rest of the regions of the United Kingdom, such as Scotland or Wales, have their own de-escalation calendar – also lifts the order to stay at home and allows movements within the country, although it maintains the recommendation to work from home as long as possible. .

Despite everything, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged all citizens to maintain precautions, due to the increase in cases in continental Europe and the new variants of the coronavirus that threaten the success of the British vaccination program, which yesterday reached the figure 30 million first doses administered.

In a message on the occasion of this new milestone in the de-escalation, Johnson expressed his hope that today a “great British summer of sport” will open, while calling on everyone to continue to respect the rules and get vaccinated as soon as they receive the invitation to do so.

The next step of the disarray will take place on April 12, when the terraces of pubs and restaurants are reopened, as well as non-essential shops and businesses such as hairdressers.

Wales will allow local holidays from Saturday, while Scotland will end the stay-at-home order on Friday, on other roadmaps set by regional authorities.

The British Government trusts that thanks to its vaccination campaign – which will be interrupted in April due to supply problems – on June 21 it will be able to put an end to the de-escalation completely.

According to the figures released this Sunday, in the last 24 hours 19 people died in the United Kingdom because of the covid, to bring the total to 126,592, while 3,862 new infections were confirmed (there are already 4.33 million since the beginning of the pandemic).