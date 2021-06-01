England national team: Southgate reveals official list for the European Championship

Gareth southgate, selector of England, announced on Tuesday the 26 players that he will definitely have for the Eurocup.

Southgate had offered a relationship with 33 footballers days ago. Of them, Mason Greenwood remains out due to injury, as well as Jesse Lingard, Ben Godfrey, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, James Ward-Prowse and Ben White, who, nevertheless, will continue with the group this week.

England will meet Austria in Middlesbrough on Wednesday and Romania on Sunday in friendlies. Of the 26 selected, fifteen will play their first major tournament with the senior team and the average age is 25 years and three months.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid / ESP), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Media: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).