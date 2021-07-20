England lifts restrictions and embraces “freedom” as cases climb

(Photo: .)

Like a mirror to the old normal. England is premiering this Monday what they have dubbed the first ‘Freedom Day’ against the coronavirus -without a mandatory mask, without distances and without gaps-, although they do so with triggered cases (about 50,000 daily) and with the first UK Minister Boris Johnson, confined for having maintained contact with his Health Minister, who has tested positive.

Johnson, however, has urged citizens to behave with “caution.” According to the latest official data, the country registered another 48,161 new infections and another 25 deaths this Sunday. And, even so, from this Monday there will no longer be limits by law on the number of people who can gather in closed spaces or attend events, while the nightclubs opened their doors as early as midnight.

In addition, the use of masks will be recommended in some places although they will no longer be mandatory. The end of the restrictions is undertaken despite the scientific community being contrary and it is expected that infections in the country will reach 200,000 cases a day by the end of summer.

The truth is that more than 68% of the British adult population is vaccinated and, therefore, they estimate that hospitalizations, serious diseases caused by the virus and deaths from covid-19 will be at minimum levels in relation to the worst moments of the pandemic

Caution is maintained in the rest of Europe

Meanwhile, in the rest of Europe caution is maintained because infections continue to rise and pressure in hospitals increases gradually, despite the fact that the vaccination rate is accelerating and has already surpassed the United States in the proportion of the population with at least a dose.

The pandemic in Spain continues to advance, although with a lower rate of daily infections, while the number of patients admitted to both regular hospital beds and Intensive Care Units (ICU) increases. And some communities are again betting on the early morning curfews to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the younger population.

Read more

Portugal, with increasing hospital pressure

With a growing hospital pressure, currently at levels not seen for four months, Portugal maintains restrictions such as the curfew in the municipalities with the highest incidence of the country and will not evaluate until after the next day 27 if it applies more rules to contain the delta variant .

The country, with ten million inhabitants and a balance of 17,207 deaths and 930,685 infections since the pandemic began, is going through its fourth wave of coronavirus, which has led to a progressive increase in daily cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Responsible for this worsening is the delta variant, with a prevalence of 88% throughout the country, but up to 100% in the regions of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley and the Algarve, where there is a curfew between 23:00 and 05.00 hours.

France tightens with restrictions

The French Government accelerates the reinforcement of the anticovid restrictions with the presentation this Monday of a bill that will make the health certificate necessary for ordinary acts of social life.

The government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, confirmed in an interview with the France Info station that “the deadlines will be met” and that from this Wednesday it will be necessary to present the health certificate to go to the cinema, the theater, a museum or any event with more than 50 spectators.

In addition, once the bill is approved from the beginning of August, the requirement of the health certificate will be extended to long-distance public transport, to large shopping centers and even to bars and restaurants.

That, and the mandatory vaccination from September 15 for health workers and professionals in contact with vulnerable people, is justified, according to Attal, because the incidence rate in France is “stratospheric”, because the number of cases has doubled in a week and because the delta variant “is much more contagious.”

For the rest, the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, affirmed this Monday that France is trying to avoid tougher restrictions and that for this it will draw conclusions – he said – of the de-escalation that is too fast and “reckless” in Spain.

Germany suffers a slight but continued increase in infections

The incidence of infections with covid-19 continues to increase in Germany, slightly but continued, after reaching the level of 10 cases in seven days per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday. The levels of action begin to be activated after the 35 cases.

The Minister of Economy, the conservative Peter Altmaier, ruled out this weekend that there will be new closures in the restoration or commercial life. There is no reason to adopt this type of measure until there is a saturation of public health, which does not seem to happen, he added.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…