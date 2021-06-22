England isolate two players at Euro 2020

London, United Kingdom.

English players Mason Mount Y Ben chilwell were confirmed as close contact cases of the Scotsman Billy gilmour, who tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, and will need to remain isolated until Monday June 28announced the English football federation (FA).

Therefore, the two players will not be able to participate in the match against the Czech Republic this Tuesday, on the third date of group F of the Eurocup, and perhaps not in the second round either.

“The duo has been confirmed overnight as Scottish Billy Gilmour’s contact case,” explains the FA statement.

The two players “will be isolated and will train individually in private areas of the English training ground at St George’s Park,” the text added.

On Monday, the Scottish federation had announced that his young centfielder (20 years old) had tested positive for covid-19 and that he had to isolate himself for ten days, which will make him miss the decisive match for the round of 16 qualification against Croatia at Hampden Park and a possible round of 16 match, regardless of the date.

No action was taken by the Scottish side, but on Monday night, the England team decided to isolate Mount and Chilwell, Gilmour’s teammates at Chelsea, “as a precaution” after the match that had opposed the two teams at Wembley on Friday. (0-0).

Despite two negative tests, Sunday and Monday, the federation decided, in coordination with the British health authorities, take no risk and prolong your isolation until Monday included.

Currently second in their group with four points, England is guaranteed to play the knockout stages of the Eurocup by finishing in the worst case among the four best third parties.

