England host Scotland for historic derby

06/17/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

England and Scotland meet again on the second day of a European Championship at Wembley. Same scenario, same shields, same needs, but different protagonists on that afternoon in 1996.

Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne, with one of the most memorable goals in the history of England at the European Championships, were in charge of giving the English three points against their neighbors. The differences that could have been that June 15, 1996 at Wembley increase this time, with England being huge favorites against the Scots, despite a not entirely convincing debut.

Those of Gareth Southgate they beat Croatia by the minimum, but they did not make a great match in attack, especially from their star Harry Kane. The great pending task for the coach is to know how to fit his pieces up and give fluidity to an attack that unblocked a transition from Kalvin Phillips, the Leeds United midfielder. What did go well for Southgate was to introduce as a starter to Raheem Sterling, which debuted in a final phase and that he has earned ownership with that goal.

Those who left more to be desired were Mason Mount and Phil Foden, of whom more was expected and could go to the bench for the duel against Scotland, knowing that the squad is long and everyone will have to be plugged in by the time the tournament really gets tough from the round of 16.

And it is that what was seen in the debut of Scotland does not invite to see a competitive match, beyond the nostalgic factor. The Scots fell against the Czech Republic, who even had the luxury of scoring a goal from midfield, giving a very bad image. The euphoria of returning to a finals for the first time since the 1998 World Cup has completely faded and the Scots are beginning to wonder if they have anything to do with the tournament.

They risk everything and the best news for them is the return of Kieran Tierney, the Arsenal winger who should be the third center-back in Steve Clarke’s team. This does not solve the team’s offensive problems, but it does encourage his teammates and gives Andy Robertson more freedom in the left lane.

Where a step forward is requested is the center of the field, the area of ​​highest Scottish quality, with Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn, three Premier League players. If more quality is required, Chelsea’s youngster Billy Gilmour, the next great Scottish player, awaits on the bench.

Possible lineups:

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Mings, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Foden, Kane and Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Robertson, Tierney, Cooper, Hanley, O’Donnel; Armstrong, McGinn, McTominay; Adams and Christie.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (ESP).

Stadium: Wembley (London).

Hour: 21:00.