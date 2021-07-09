England has ‘history’ against it in the Final vs Italy

The Italian team will play the final of the Eurocup against the England National Team this Sunday, July 11, where both will go with everything for the title, as they seek to end decades of drought in the European tournament.

The final will be played at Wembley and Azzurri will have history against it, as only one National Team has been able to win the final against an opponent who plays at home.

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo reveals why he chose his new number

Although Euro 2021 had the peculiarity that it was not held in a single country, England will be lucky that the final will take place in its Stadium, so Italy will play with everything against it, fans and history.

Of 4 finals contested by local teams, in only one has the visitor been able to lift the European Championship title, in 2004, the Greece National Team.

Finals played by the local team:

Spain beat the Soviet Union in 1964 Italy beat Yugoslavia in 1968 France beat Spain in 1984 Portugal lost to Greece in 2004 England vs Italy ¿?

The game will take place this Sunday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Italy are looking for their second star, after winning at home in 1968, while England will play their first final, in search of their first title.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content