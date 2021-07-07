England defies history against Denmark

07/06/2021

On at 20:56 CEST

Roger Payró

England are looking for their first final in a European Championship. It sounds strange, but the reality is that. The inventors of modern soccer have never been able to reach the last round of the continental tournament and the parallels with the 1996 edition are striking. It was the first and last time they reached the semifinals, where the only failure in the penalty shootout of Gareth southgate, then a player, gave the pass to Germany, the champion in the end. A quarter of a century later, Watford has a chance to take off that thorn from the bench. Of course, you must first be accountable to Denmark, who does not want anyone to wake him up from sleep.

For now the trajectory of the ‘Three Lions’ is being almost immaculate. The draw against Scotland in the group stage is the only ‘but’ for an English team, whatever happens, has already inscribed its name in history. No team ever reached the semifinals without receiving a goal, thanks to the great defensive gear of Southgate and the interventions of Jordan Pickford. Curiously, his most placid match was in the quarterfinals, where England swept Ukraine with a historic 0-4 in Rome.

The duel in the Olympic is the only one that the team of the rose has played away from the heat of home. Their four previous meetings were at Wembley, the main venue of the European Championship for the remainder of the tournament. The difference is that the London stadium will already be able to accommodate 75% of the capacity, so the vast majority of the 60,000 souls will cheer in favor of their compatriots. The mandatory quarantine for foreigners has prevented greater equality in the stands.

The public will row in their favor, as in 96 at the old Wembley. Some footballers called to turn the page of that setback were not even born at that time and many others were barely months old. However, since they were little, everyone dreamed of having the possibility of being the ones who slammed the door. Southgate aims to repeat the last eleven, with the only doubt if Saka will return once his annoyances were overcome in Sancho’s place.

In the name of Eriksen

The penultimate stone on the English road is called Denmark. And it is not just any stone, rather a rock that has grown thanks to its formidable courage. Kasper Hjulmand’s team has managed to maintain their composure after the horrible situation of the cardiac arrest of their star, Christian eriksen, on its debut. Defeats against Finland and Belgium turned into thrashes against Russia and Wales. The ‘red dynamite’ exploded and the Czech Republic succumbed in the quarters.

The last big surprise of the tournament does not want to stop now. In the memory is the golden generation that in 1992 conquered the only Eurocup that shines in their showcases. Since that milestone, with the exception of the quarterfinals in Portugal ’04, Denmark has never been so close to reissuing the feat.. For this, Hjulmand has a high-level team, with Braithwaite indisputable in attack, but who has broken all forecasts. Some arrive just in strength to the appointment, although there are no casualties.

The last precedents between both teams are recent, in the Nations League 2020. The duel in Copenhagen ended without goals but at Wembley the Scandinavians won. Now, therefore, the ‘Three Lions’ carry seven clean sheets in a row for the first time in its history. From 9pm, English and Danish will start to put black on white.

Probable lineups:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; and Kane.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kjaer, Vestergaard, Christensen; Larsen, Delaney, Höjbjerg, Maelhe; Braithwaite, Dobger and Damsgaard.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands).