England, Croatia and Czech Republic, to the round of 16 of the Eurocup



England played their group stage matches in London.

Photo: Andy Rain / .

England and Croatia qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2020 soccer as the first and second of group D, after beating the Czech Republic (0-1) -also in the next round as one of the best thirds- and Scotland (3-1), respectively.

England finished the group stage with seven points, while Croatia took second place after reaching four and beating the Czech Republic, which has the same units but one position behind due to goal difference in favor.

In this way, England will face in the second round of group F (France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary) on Tuesday, June 29 at Wembley, and Croatia, the second of group E (Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland) on Monday June 28 in Copenhagen.

In addition, the Czech Republic got their ticket to the next round despite their defeat. At the moment, it is the best third of the entire European Championship with four points and one goal in favor. It could only be surpassed by Portugal and Spain, current third in group F and E with two and three points, respectively. In that case, it would still be one of the best four third picks.