England confirms that it will lift covid restrictions on July 19

LONDON.

England will go ahead with its plans to eliminate almost all legal restrictions to everyday life July 19, confirmed this Monday the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid.

We firmly believe that the time is right to bring our nation closer to normal life, so we will move on to the next phase of our roadmap on July 19, “Javid told Parliament.

The declaration of Javid was the confirmation of the plans laid out in detail last week by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is very important that people act with caution and with their own responsibility, “recommended Javid.

Everyone should gradually return to work if they currently work from home, they should try to meet other people outside when possible, “he added.

The minister clarified that it is recommended that people wear their face covered, unless it is exempt, in crowded closed places such as public transport.

