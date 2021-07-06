England concentrates between unicorns before their duel against Denmark in search of the final of Euro 2020



In a few hours, the team led by Gareth Southgate will face the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

While Italy and Spain concentrate on facing one of the most attractive duels of the Euro 2020. For its part, England national team has a calmer way of preparing for the match against Denmark. After comfortably beating Ukraine in the quarterfinals, the group of “The Three Lions” rest among unicorns before contesting the pass to the final.

We know you’re a creative lot… so let’s see what you’ve got. It’s time for a photo edit challenge – @ BukayoSaka87 style! pic.twitter.com/7tRxd3ClAk – England (@England) July 4, 2021

The English team was preparing to carry out a recovery journey, prior to their duel against the Danes. However, lThe footballers starred in some nice images, in a pool, on some inflatable unicorns.

The curious image was widely disseminated through social networks. Great stars of the English group decided to be part of the picturesque event. Among the English footballers, the following stood out: Buyako Saka, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Mount.

THEY’RE BACK! 🤩🦄 pic.twitter.com/zoTj9pFfoJ – England (@England) July 4, 2021

The mentioned footballers were published in the official account of the selection. However, the young Arsenal forward, Buyako saka, He collected other images to post on his personal account and was the most captured by the camera.

Without a doubt, the way in which they let go of the pressure. England will be facing one of the most important matches in recent years, but nervousness and anxiety seem not to affect them in the moments before the commitment.

We just cannot get enough of these @ BukayoSaka87 images! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ne4RLwwZtJ – England (@England) July 4, 2021

Tomorrow the set of Gareth southgate will face the surprising selection of Denmark. This duel will be developed in the mythical wembley stadium and will define the second finalist that will seek the title of Euro 2020, one of the most exciting editions of recent years.

